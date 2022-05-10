Choti Sarrdaarni,10th May 2022, Written Update: Jeeto has an angry outburst

Today's episode begins with Jeeto asking Bittu if whatever Seher is telling is the truth. Jeeto has an outburst and asks Bittu how can he betray her. Karan takes the children and Mannat inside the room. Bittu stands speechless and Kulwant tells Jeeto that Bittu didn't know anything. Bittu asks Kulwant why she never told him about Harnoor and his child. Bittu has a flashback where Jeeto tells him everything will take her as infertile. Bittu visits Gurudwara all stressed and there he meets Harnoor. He falls in love with Harnoor but Meher makes Harnoor understand that Bittu is already married.

Jeeto blames Kulwant for everything. She tells her that she happily endured the pain and even got suppressed because she didn't belong to a rich family like Ginni. Kulwant asks her to not talk with a high pitch and lower her voice. Jeeto gets even more furious and taunts Kulwant for the times she was evil to her parents. She tells Kulwant that now her parents are rich and just the same as the Gill family. Mannat tells Karan that she wishes to be there in the hall and he refuses.

Jeeto reminds Kulwant of the times when she prepared a fake video of hers for which she even tried to commit suicide. Kulwant asks her not to rub salt on wounds from the past. Jeeto brings the family tree and tears Mannat's photo. Bittu begs Jeeto to not spill such harsh words and requests her to keep calm. Seher makes Jeeto learn that Harnoor is no more and Mannat is innocent. Mannat hugs Karan as he assures her about the family's acceptance. Jeeto runs into her room and locks the door. She calls her mother and asks her to come immediately.

The episode has been watched on the channel's OTT platform.

