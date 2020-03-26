Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! Written Update, March 26, 2020: Rekha tries to console Anjali

Dadi Amma.. Dadi Amma Maan Jaao! Written Update: Rekha tries to hide the money bag before the police arrive. Thereafter, Sharddha gets scared when Dhruv gets thrashed.

The show begins with getting scared about being caught by the Pradhans for sending goons to kill Anjali and Shraddha’s father. She looks for the money to save herself from the police. She gets scared when the constable finds a bag. After that she thinks of finding the money bag before the police. Sharddha helps the artist in making a sketch. Shlok asks Dhruv to bring the latter home as the procedure for taking away Vikas’ body has already begun.

Dhruv informs Shraddha the same and asks her to leave but the artist stops her to get more information about the ladies. She gets nervous after which Dhruv yells at the artist for pressurizing the former. A constable stops them from leaving due to which Dhruv pushes him in anger. Thereafter, the inspector shouts at him and starts beating him ruthlessly. On the other hand, Rekha thinks of finding the money bag and consoles Anjali.

Shraddha gets frightened watching Dhruv beaten up by the inspector. Anjali breaks down after watching Vikas’ dead body. Sundarlal sends Rekha to pacify Anjali and support her in this period of grief. Meanwhile, Dadaji regains consciousness and leaves for the Pradhan house to see his family. The priest asks Sundarlal to begin the cremation but Anjali asks him to wait for Shraddha’s arrival. The inspector refuses to leave Dhruv despite Shraddha’s repeated requests.

