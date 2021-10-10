Dance Deewane 3, 9 October 2021, Written Update: Bappi’s grand entry

In today’s episode, Salman tells that he’ll watch them from his platform itself. Haarsh welcomes Mastizaade. They perform on song Bezubaan. All three judges press the buzzer. Haarsh reveals that ₹40,00,000 will be given to the winners. Laavni ki apsara dance on Dola re Dola. Madhuri presses the buzzer by whistling, and the rest press it as well. Salman tells that their performance feels like Durga Pooja. Bade Miya Chhote Miya perform on Hum na Tode Phode. Tushar praises them both and tells Aman that he should assist Tushar after his education. Madhuri presses the buzzer with a whistle and takes a selfie with Aman. Dharmesh tells Aman to not stop his speed in his journey and presses the buzzer.

Bharti asks Yogesh if he wants to mimic anyone for the last time and he mimics Piyush and his hug incident with Nora. Salman tells Piyush that he has never flirted like Piyush. Bharat ke Sultan dance on Sadda Haq and all the three judges press the buzzer and everyone gets up to give them a Sultan Salaam.

Bappi Lahiri visits the show as a surprise guest and his grandson performs. The Beat Boys perform on Apsara Aali. Dharmesh asks Piyush his autograph and all the judges press the buzzer and the grand buzzer as well. Hip-Hop Ke King Aur Queen perform on Drama Queen. Dharmesh gets up to hail Gunjan and everyone presses the grand buzzer. Bappi gives Gunjan a necklace. Bharti announces that the winner will also get Maruti Suzuki S.Presso. Bappi’s grandson is given a task to tell a dialogue while doing Gunjan’s iconic step.

We've watched this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

