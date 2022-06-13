Dance Deewane Juniors, 12th June 2022, Written Update: MD Raish makes an entry in Top Six

Today's episode begins with Karan entering the show with Tejaswi. Marzi asks Karan to leave the show and let Tejaswi lead with the hosting. Tejaswi forms an alliance with Marzi and they decide to knock Karan down. The first performance is graced by Aditya Patil from Team Prateek. They perform Shiv Tandav on 'Shankara'. Aditya gets emotional seeing his mother. His mother praises Aditya for standing on his toes at such a young age. Tejaswi recites a poem for Karan expressing her love for him. They share a romantic dance on the stage. Tejaswi and Neetu Kapoor have their Boliyan in Punjabi.

Tejaswi welcomes the second performer Falak from Gang Tushar. They dance on 'Khalas' dressed as animals. The judges get impressed seeing Falak's new avatar. Falak and Riddhi arrange a tea party for Karan and Tejaswi. They dress as Naagins. They ask Tejaswi to have milk with her tongue. Tejaswi complains how Karan is always on phone when he is with her. Neetu Kapoor makes Karan swear to not touch his phone for minimum of one hour. The next performance is graced by Classical Queens from Gang Sonali on 'Haseen Vaadiya'. After that, the 'Best Foot Forward' round starts.

Geet from Gang Sonali dances on 'Batmeez Dil'. Tejaswi innovatively invites the next performer. Anshika from Gang Tushar dances on Khatouba'. Naani comes and energizes the show with her moves. The next performance is by Chota Ranbir aka Pratik from Gang Prateek. He dances on 'Premika ne pyaar se'. Later, Gang Sonali and Gang Tushar get selected for the Epic Dance Battle. All Stars and MD Raish have the dance battle. Gang Sonali wins the battle. MD Raish enters in Top Six of the show.

