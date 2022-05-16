Dance Deewane Juniors, 15th May 2022, Written Update: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani grace the show

Today’s episode begins with Marzi asking Karan if he believes in ghosts. Suddenly, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani appear on the stage for the promotion of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The first performance is conducted by Anshika from team Tushar. She danced on Jiya Jale and won the hearts of judges, and ended up getting the green play button. Naani comes and she dances which shocks Kartik. Later, the OPPS crew dances on Garmi Remix from team Pratik. The judges thank them for being on the show. The tussle starts between All Stars and OPPS crew. They start challenging each other through shayaris and Kiara salutes them.

The next performance was by Prateek (Chota Ranbir) from team Pratik. He danced on Saawariya and Neetu got very emotional as it was Ranbir Kapoor’s first song. He gets the green play button. Kiara dances with the juniors. Later, Classical Queens from team Sonali perform a dance based on mythological story. They receive a standing ovation from all the judges. Arnav performed on Tera Yaar Hoon Main and dedicated the performance to his mother. Everyone gets emotional seeing his act. Riddhi from team Tushar performs on Disco Station and receives standing ovation.

Yash Aaradhya from team Tushar dances on Mann Bharryaa, depicting a heartbreak story. The judges appreciate Tushar for his choreography and concept. Kartik and Kiara dance and bid goodbye to everyone. Priyanshi from team Sonali dances on Kamli. She gets a green play button and gifts her father a wallet. Badshah graces the show and dances on his new release. Later, All Stars group from team Tushar dance on Pag Ghungroo Baandh. Badshah gets very impressed with their performance.

