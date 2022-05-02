Dance Deewane Juniors, 1st May 2022, Written Update: Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani grace the show

Today's episode begins with C-Company's contemporary dance. They earned a green play button and Marzi Pestonji was awestruck seeing their performance. However, Neetu Kapoor makes fun of Marzi's Hindi. Suddenly, all the judges realize that the Power Play trophy is stolen. Karan Kundrra on the backstage blackmails the juniors telling them he shall give them the trophy if they obey his orders. Karan teases the juniors and returns with the trophy. Marzi Pestonji pulls Karan Kundrra's leg by talking about Tejasswi.

The next contestant, Runjuna comes dreaming of fulfilling her brother's dream. She wins judges' hearts with her performance and gets emotional talking about her brother. She gets the green play button. Later, many contestants come for auditions but they do not receive the green play button. The judges tease some contestants and Marzi Pestonji pulls their legs. He also asks one group to bow down to Nora's photo. The next contestant is from Assam named Tanushree.

Tanushree wins everyone's hearts with her grace and tempo. She shared how she wishes to dance so that she can help in developing the school in her village. The school has no facilities and she believes dance will solve every problem. Following her, a little boy danced sharing his insecurities and how his friends bullied him for being healthy. Nora Fatehi also shared her experiences when she was bullied. She motivates the kid by dancing with him. The last contestant named Arnav danced in the memory of his father and won the green play button. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani grace the show to promote their upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

