Dance Deewane Juniors, 24th April 2022, Written Update: Contestants light up the show with their performances

Today’s episode starts with Marzi Pestonji, Neetu Kapoor, and Nora Fatehi wondering what they would do if they were not in this industry. Neetu sells tickets in black, Nora opens a soda shop while Marzi sells saree respectively. The show then, begins welcoming all the contestants for auditions. Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria also come as guests. The auditions start with six-year-old Binita from Assam who performed contemporary dance. The judges do their signature actions for her beautiful performance. Her act is followed by her best friend Aditya. Tiger Shroff gets mesmerized by his dance. They both get selected for round 2. The next contestant is Pratik. He performs amazingly and gets the green play. He also does a ‘Heropanti’ challenge with Tiger Shroff.

Sumon impresses everyone with his power-pack performance and gets a green play too. Marzi teases him and asks him to tell thank you for every compliment he gives. Karan Kundrra goes backstage to take a note of the contestants. Nora welcomes the next contestant with a poem. Marzi and Neetu mock her for her Hindi. Anshika graced the stage with animation popping style and bagged the green play. Later, a group comes from an underprivileged background and performs their hearts out. When asked how they practice, they told they rehearse without speakers. The judges get very emotional.

When asked what the name of their group is, they say their group has no name. They just belong to a village and pick up the rice that falls from the sacks of workers. The judges promise them a dance studio with speakers, all the food they wish to have, and they name their group ‘Gully Girls’. The dance group got the green play. The next contestant who is Nora’s special, performed her dance challenge. She already gave her a green play. The judges don’t feel this is fair but Nora asks them to trust her.

