Dance Deewane Juniors, 5th June 2022, Written Update: Anshika Dhara makes it to the top six

Today's episode begins with the judges binging on Gulab Jamun and other desserts. Karan learns it is Shilpa Shetty's Sunday Binge. Karan lets everyone know that today there shall be Triple Elimination and one contestant shall make it to the Top Six. The first performance is graced by Captain Tushar and his All Stars. They dance on 'Aakhir Kya Majboori' song with a stage play. The team receives the green play button. The complain queen tells Shilpa Shetty about the rivalry of OPS crew and The Stars group. The super Queens- Nora Fatehi and Shilpa Shetty dance together.

The next performance is conducted by Captain Sonali and Priyanshi. Marzi is very much impressed by seeing the growth of Priyanshi. Priyanshi gets the biggest news of her life that Shilpa Shetty shall sponsor her studies till 10th grade. Her parents as well as the judges appreciate the gesture of Shilpa Shetty. Nora runs behind Marzi to get him the vaccine shot. Nora teases him until he gives up. Later, Captain Prateek performs with Arnav. Arnav's performance is an ode to his father. Everyone gets emotional by the end of his performance.

Captain Tushar and All Stars win the challenge. The next performance is graced by Falak from team Tushar. The judges get smitten by her style and grace. She calls Marzi and Nora with the wrong surnames but pronounces the name of Shilpa Shetty right. Next, Pratik from team Prateek mesmerizes everyone with his performance. Runjuna's brother gets a special gift from the judges- spectacles that can augment his vision. Classical Queens from Team Sonali perform Bharatnatyam. Yash and Aradhya win the epic battle challenge. Anshika Dhara makes to the Top Six. Runjuna, Arnav, Yash and Aradhya get eliminated.

