Dance Deewane Juniors, 8th May 2022, Written Update: Top 15 contestants of the show

Today's episode begins with the recital of an ode to all the mothers. The first performance is carried gracefully by Arnav and he dedicated it to his mother. He danced on 'Raanjhanaa' and bagged the green play. The next act is performed by the All Stars group. They grooved to the remix of 'Rafta Rafta Dekho Aankh Meri Ladi Hai' and 'O Mere Sona Re’. Karan makes the children and their mothers play a game where the former has to guess the 'favorites' of the latter. Marzi sings a song for one of the mothers. The next performance is followed Navjot, Karan and Erva, Aaska and Urva.

The judges make the 'All Stars' group and these five contestants do a battle. The five contestants are paired impromptu against one already formed group. The two groups battle on 'Jhoom Barabar Jhoom' to rokofy their position in the Top 15. The judges love the groups so much that they allow both of them to be a part of the top 15. The 'Gully Girls' elevate the show with their power-pack dance on 'Aisa Koi Dil Nahi'. They get emotional as their mothers must be working hard in the absence of their daughters. Neetu feeds the girls their favorite Jalebis and even sends them to their homes.

Karan and Marzi surprise Neetu with Ranbir's and Riddhima's message. Neetu also asks Karan to consider her as his mother. The dance gurus enjoy Prateek's dance from the other side of the stage. The judges immediately give him the green play. Falak dances on 'Apni toh Pathshala' and entertains everyone with her mispronunciation of judges' names. The last performance is aptly honored by Runjuna and she bags the green play. Summing up the show, Classical Queens, Yash and Aradhya, MD Raish, and Geet make it to the top-15 of the show.

