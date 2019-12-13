Diana Khan aka Shayra from Bahu Begam to quit the show? Read Deets

Diana Khan aka Shayra from Bahu Begam is rumoured to take an exit from the show.

The Bahu Begam trio Samiksha Jaiswal, Arjit Taneja, and Diana Khan set the show's ratings reaching sky high as the serial started off with an out-of-the-box and clutter-breaking concept. The show follows the story of Azaan who returns to his royal family in Bhopal and receives a proposal to marry his childhood friend, Noor. However, things take a turn when he brings Shayra, the love of his life with him. The show grabbed eyeballs in the beginning but the buzz seems to be dying out.

The makers are trying hard to revive the storyline to gain more ratings. After having completed 106 episodes as yet, the producers are planning to take the show on a leap. As per a report by Telly Chakkar, Diana Khan who plays the character of Shayra is to take an exit from the show. Presently, the track of the serial follows Shayra faking her relationship with Adil. The news of Diana's exit from the show has been coming from all corners however, there is no official statement given by the actress or the makers of the show.

Arjit Taneja's latest post also suggests the show going off-air but we are waiting to hear the news from the horse's mouth itself! The actor took to his social media handle and shared a picture with his co-stars Samiksha Jaiswal and Diana Khan and wrote, "Whatever might be the fate of the show, I’m glad I met these two!" while Diana and Samiksha left emotional comments on the same.

