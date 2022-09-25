DID Super Moms Season 3 Finale: Varsha Bumra from Haryana takes winner trophy home

This is not it! Evergreen Govinda brought the trophy on the sets of the show and danced with contestant Alpana Pandey to his song 'Aap Ke Aa Jane Se.' Neena Gupta also performed with the top 6 Super Moms to her popular song 'Choli Ka Peecha Kya Hai'. Last but not the least, the national crush - Rashmika Mandanna and Bollywood superstar Govinda danced together to their respective iconic songs 'Saami Saami' and 'Aa Aa E Ooh Ooh' and set the stage on fire. In fact, after watching them perform, judge Remo could not stop himself and danced with Rashmika to the song 'Srivalli'. While the surprise performances kept everyone engaged, the finale episode ended with the top 6 contestants, choreographers, and judges paying a beautiful tribute to Bollywood legend Govinda by performing to his popular tracks.

After a successful run of three months full of dance and entertainment, DID Super Moms Season 3 culminated with a Grand Finale episode on 25th September 2022. The Finale episode saw excitement hit the roof with the presence of special guests Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta and Govinda along with judges - Remo D’Souza, Bhagyashree Dassani, and Urmila Matondkar. While the top 6 contestants- Varsha Bumra, Aplana Pandey, Riddhi Tiwari, Sadhana Mishra, Sadika Khan and Anila Rajan impressed audiences with their exhilarating finale performances, it was one of the most versatile performers of the season, Varsha Bumra who took home the trophy. Meanwhile, Sadhana Mishra and Sadika Mishra were announced as the first and second runner up on the basis of public voting.

Winner of DID Super Moms Season 3, Varsha Bumra mentioned, “This is honestly a dream come true for me! The entire journey on DID Super Moms has been a great learning experience. I am so glad that I won the trophy, I have worked really hard to reach here and I am immensely grateful to my mentor Vartika Jha and judges who have constantly supported and helped me scale my potential as a dancer. I must say that the competition was really tough, and I have learned a lot from each of my fellow contestants. As I end this memorable journey, I am truly going to treasure the friendships that I have made, the knowledge that I have gained and will miss all the rehearsals, fun, and masti I got to be part of. I am extremely delighted to have received this opportunity to showcase my talent and thankful to DID Super Moms and Zee TV for providing me with this opportunity."

Talking about Varsha, judge Remo D’Souza mentioned, “According to me, all the top 6 super moms are winners of this season, but of course, we can only have one winner. Vasrha’s win is very well deserved. I am glad that I was able to witness such amazing talent perform in front of me. This season of DID Super Moms has been a fun-filled journey for all of us and every contestant is close to my heart. I wish them a lot of love and luck for their future and wish the best for each one of them."



Judge Urmila Matondkar mentioned, “I had a great experience working on this show and I would like to say Congratulations Varsha, I am so proud of her. This is such a well-deserved win that was possible because of the hard work and passion that she had showcased throughout the season. It was really great working with my fellow judges.”



Judge Bhagyashree also expressed, “Congratulations Varsha!!! I have seen her perform from the first day of the shoot and I am glad that her hard work has finally paid off. I am also pleased to see that each contestant has grown through this platform and come a long way from where they began. The show has helped and will continue to help inspire mothers to live their dreams and will help their families know that they should support the women in their family to achieve these dreams. Lastly, I would like to wish the best for each one of them.”

Thousands of moms auditioned to be a part of the show but only a handful made it to the Top 12 in the Grand Premiere episode. All in all, the last and final episode of DID Super Moms culminated with a big bang!

ALSO READ: DID Super Moms Finale Promo: Rashmika Mandanna makes Govinda dance to her popular song 'Saami Saami'