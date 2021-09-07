Divyanka Tripathi makes a heartfelt confession for Rohit Shetty on Teachers’ Day: Got motivated by you

September 5 is a special day as we celebrate it to honour and thank our teachers who have guided us to become a better version of ourselves. Among many, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 took to her official social media account and made a heartfelt confession for her ‘teacher’ and it was none other than Rohit Shetty.

A day later Teachers’ Day, Divyanka took to her gram and shared a series of beautiful pictures with Rohit. She can be seen giving him a warm hug in the pictures. For those unaware, Divyanka appeared in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 which was hosted by the action director Rohit Shetty. The show was shot in Cape Town, South Africa. Expressing gratitude Divyanka wrote, “Late teacher's day post. A confession- Dear Rohit Sir, the introvert me didn't have guts to chat with you, to ask you questions upfront or crack jokes with you. I just listened to you quietly, got motivated by you, learnt from afar like Eklavya (cheesy but true). I gathered true courage to give you a few shy fist bumps or this hug only after I was able to prove myself. Thank you for the lessons taught during this journey. Will cherish it forever.”

Divyanka is currently seen in the stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. She is one of the strongest contestants in the reality show. Her daredevil performances are winning hearts. The actress started her acting career with the show Viraasat, and has worked in numerous popular shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, Intezaar, Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and others.