Doting mommy Charu Asopa gets a tattoo of her daughter Ziana's name as she turns 4 months old

A mother’s love knows no bounds. While the saying might be old, it is one of the biggest realities in this world. Actress Charu Asopa became a mother to a beautiful daughter Ziana in November last year. Ever since then, she has been all about her little baby and we love it! On her baby’s 4 month-versary, Charu did a special, and a sweet thing as she declared her love for her daughter to the world - she got her name tattooed on her wrist!

Charu took to her Instagram to share this life update with her fans. She uploaded a picture, smiling as she flaunted her new tattoo on her wrist. Along with the post, Charu wrote, "Happy four months birthday my Jaan.” Well, are we the only ones who need tissues? This is just too cute! As soon as she shared the picture, fans from all over started pouring in their love and wishes for the mother and daughter. Eve though she is taking a break from TV, Charu is quite active on her Instagram and always shares glimpses of her life as a mother on her Instagram. Just recently, she shared a sweet moment as she celebrated Mahashivratri with her daughter at a temple.

Check the post:

Apart from this, she also shares moments with her husband Rajeev Sen on her Instagram. Charu and Rajeev, who is Sushmita Sen’s brother got hitched in 2019. The couple announced their pregnancy in the early months of 2021 and welcomed their baby daughter Ziana on November 1.

