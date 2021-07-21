Eid 2021: Hina Khan nails the desi girl look in sharara as she sends best wishes on the holy occasion

is one of the most talked about actresses in Bollywood and there are no second thoughts about it. The actress had made her acting debut with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2009 and in her career of over a decade, Hina has come a long way. Not just she has proved her mettle in the industry and enjoys a massive fan following, but she has also been the talk of the town for her fashion sense.

From her gym looks, no make up look or the red carpet look, the former Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 contestant has emerged as a fashion icon for the fans. Interestingly, Hina is once again making the headlines as her recent Instagram post is breaking the internet. On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, the actress has shared beautiful pics in her traditional look as she sent Eid wishes to her fans. In the pics, Hina wore a sports a scarlet red sharara set along with a short kurta and her outfit bore mirror work, sequins and intricate embroidery all over. Hina completed her look with silver chunky bangles and matching earrings and she topped it off with bold red lipstick to match the outfit.”

Take a look at Hina Khan’s post:

Meanwhile, Hina is currently basking in the success of her first collaboration with Shaheer Sheikh. The two stars had collaborated for Stebin Ben’s Baarish Ban Jaana and the audience have loved their sizzling chemistry. It will be interesting to see if they will be sharing the screen space once again in future.

Also Read: 5 Times Hina Khan nailed the desi girl look and proved to be an ultimate style inspiration