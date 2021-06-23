EXCLUSIVE: Gurdeep Kohli on her role in Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye: It will be challenging to play grey shade

Gurdeep Kohli will be new entrant in the show. Her role will create more high voltage drama in the life of the lead actors.

The popular show Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye has been winning audiences' hearts from its storyline. The serial is set in 1947, Lahore, pre-partition India. It shows the story of three young girls - Amrit, Vashma and Radha. The story also brings forth their dreams, hope, aspirations, and love during the period of independence. New actors have been joining the serial and the latest one is actress Gurdeep Kohli. She is popularly known for her role in Sanjivani and will be seen essaying a negative role in this serial.

The actress will play the role of Kaveri Pratab Singh and will create problems in Amrit and Randheer’s life after Veer's aka Kunal Jaisingh's death. Talking about her role, she said, "I am very excited to play the role of Kaveri. This is going to be unique as well as challenging because of the grey shade my character will bring out. She is not only negative but greedy as well, and it will be very interesting for the viewers to see the storm she brings about in the lives of Amrit, Randheer, and Nalini. As much as I am enjoying shooting, I hope the viewers accept my portrayal of Kaveri as well.”

After her entry into the show, it will become more interesting. The storyline will then focus on how Kaveri’s greed makes her want to get a hold of Rani Nalini’s throne. It would be interesting for the viewers to watch how her entry would generate the much-anticipated drama in the show.

