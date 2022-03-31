Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjaawan, 31st March 2022, Written Update: Pakhi blackmails Agastya

Today's episode begins with Pakhi screaming. Agastya wakes up and finds someone has left a threatening note for him. The note reads that Agastya has 72 hours to confess his crime. There is a photo of Pakhi shot dead above the note. Pakhi frets and asks Agastya about his crime. Agastya pacifies her and tells her it is a prank. Daadiji asks Pakhi to calm down. Mona lashes at Agastya asking him if anyone is safe in the house or not. Agastya calls Yug and tells him to find the crook.

Pakhi scans Agastya's photo and enters the secret room. The room has screens full of Pakhi's recordings and CDs. Pakhi gets shocked and expresses her hatred for Agastya. At the same time, Agastya walks into the room. Pakhi hides in a closet. She eavesdrops on Agastya's conversation with Yug where he asks him to fit cameras everywhere. In the office, Sameer visits Agastya. He requests him to not harm Pakhi and Shanaya. Agastya observes Pakhi's shadow. Agastya tells Sameer that he shall always guard Pakhi and Shanaya.

Pakhi drops juice on Agastya's shirt. Agastya leaves for his presentation after changing. The pen drive plays Pakhi's videos. Agastya sits stunned. The video ends by stating Agastya has 70 hours to confess his crime. Pakhi enters and gets paranoid. Agastya confronts Sameer thinking he is behind everything. Pakhi asks Ishan to track Agastya as she has already fitted a tracker in his watch. Ishan tells her that Agastya is threatening Sameer. Pakhi gets worried. Ishan asks her to stay where she is but Pakhi leaves for Anand Bazaar. She reaches the location and watches Agastya throttling Sameer's neck.

