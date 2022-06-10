Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan, 10th June 2022, Written Update: Pakhi and Agastya reunite

Today’s episode begins with Pakhi lashing out at Agastya for not concerning before signing the divorce papers. Pakhi asks for pen from Agastya and he refuses. Pakhi affirms that Agastya always has a pen in his coat. Pakhi takes the pen and proceeds to sign the paper. Agastya’s tear trails down and falls on paper. Pakhi asks him if he could not stop her. She tears the divorce paper. Pakhi lets Agastya know that he has to stay with her for life now. She hugs Agastya.

They reach the Raichand mansion. Prema tells Neelima that relations get stronger because of such incidents. Prema and Sameer tells the couple that they have forgotten everything from the past. Agastya takes Pakhi on the side. He tells her that he is upset with her as she didn’t utter the three magical words. Pakhi tells him that she shall utter I love you when she feels like it. Pakhi pulls Agastya’s legs and escapes to the hall. She asks Daadi if she can stay at her parents’ for the night. Agastya understands Pakhi’s trick and gets upset with Daadi for giving her the permission.

Agastya visits Pakhi’s home at the night. Agastya confesses his love for her while aiming at the shooting star. Pakhi asks Agastya to leave as Shanaya wakes up. The next day, Daadi welcomes Pakhi and Agastya. Pakhi makes her grihapravesh and they proceed for the Pooja. While praying, Pakhi and Agastya tease each other. Pakhi gets adamant that now nothing shall cause them worries. In the evening, Agastya ties mangalsutra around Pakhi’s neck. Pakhi tells him there won’t come anyone in between them. At the same time, a man sits in a taxi at the airport.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

