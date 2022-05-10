Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan, 10th May 2022, Written Update: Bulbul celebrates Agastya’s birthday

Today’s episode begins with Shanaya feeling something is fishy with Bulbul. She talks to Naveli about this and Naveli tries her best in making Shanaya believe Bulbul is a good maid. Shanaya visits Bulbul’s room to find her photo. She checks her cupboard and bag but doesn’t find anything. Bulbul reaches her room and wonders how her bag got displaced from its original position. Naveli pulls Shanaya and tells her not to doubt Bulbul. Agastya calls out to Pakhi in his sleep and Meera gets shocked to hear her name. Yug, Daadi, and Mona get shocked too as Agastya had completely forgotten Pakhi.

Meera splashes water on Agastya’s face and asks him to sleep without uttering Pakhi’s name. Meera asks the doctor to increase the dosage of medications as Agastya should never get his memory back. Daadi informs Bulbul that it is Agastya’s birthday the next day and she wishes to celebrate it but she cannot because of Meera. Bulbul assures her that she shall celebrate Agastya’s birthday. Daadi asks her how she is going to celebrate his birthday and Bulbul asks her to leave that to her. Bulbul mixes itchy powder in Meera’s makeup.

The next day Meera wakes up with red acne. She lashes out at Yug for asking stupid questions and they leave for their event. Bulbul mixes medicine in nurse’s tea and she faints. Bulbul escorts Agastya to the hall and celebrates his birthday. Agastya asks Bulbul to lift her veil but she tells him she is on a diet. Agastya goes to feed Pema but she refuses to have cake from him. Mona asks everyone to hurry. Meera and Yug reach home. They find that workers are working with music. She asks them to turn off the music and Bulbul tells her she cannot work unless she hears songs. Meera threatens her to fire from her job.

