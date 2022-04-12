Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan, 11th April 2022, Written Update: Agastya to confess his crimes in front of media

Today's episode begins with Agastya checking the CCTV footage of the airport. Pakhi on the other hand reaches the warehouse with Mohit. There, Ishan comes and thanks god for Pakhi's safety. Mohit is stunned to find Ishan all well. Inspector Singh also makes an entry. Pakhi thanks Mohit for saving their plan of vengeance. Agastya finds Pakhi entering the washroom of the airport but doesn't find her coming out of it.

Agastya reaches Ishan's house. He gets a call from Ishan that if he wishes Pakhi to be safe then he needs to confess his crimes and free him and Inspector Singh of charges. Agastya boils at him and breaks the telephone. Pakhi injures herself in the warehouse. Ishan stops her and caresses her wounds. Pakhi tells Ishan that wounds shall find their ointment only when Agastya goes behind the bars. Pakhi gets ready to record the video for Agastya.

Agastya reaches home and informs everyone that Ishan has kidnapped Pakhi. He gets the video and everyone worries. Agastya decides to confess his crimes and asks Daadi to call the Press Conference. Pakhi learns that Agastya is confessing his crimes live. Agastya tries to accept everything but he feels dizzy. He falls unconscious on the floor. A lady with a with a strange emerald ring is shown. Pakhi wonders how Agastya can faint. Ishan tells he must have been stressed out. Pakhi refuses to accept this and gets paranoid about her plan.

Also Read: Fanna – Ishq Mein Marjawan, 8th April 2022, Written Update: Pakhi gets herself kidnapped