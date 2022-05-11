Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan, 11th May 2022, Written Update: Bulbul in a predicament

Today’s episode begins with Meera asking Yug to take a follow-up on the event. Yug walks and slips on the floor because of the cake. Agastya reveals it's his birthday cake and Meera learns the truth. She lashes out at Daadi but Bulbul comes and lets Meera know that she planned to celebrate Agastya’s birthday. Meera gets furious and fires Bulbul. Bulbul reaches Kartik’s place and thanks to him for making it to Gurgaon on time. She tells him that she does not regret the times she spent at the Raichand mansion.

Sameer asks Shanaya to leave the house at night and catch a train to Mumbai. He expresses his helplessness to Shanaya and tells her he cannot make her suffer in this hell. Shanaya tells him that he will not leave him and Pema. She expresses that she is sure Pakhi is taking care of them as an angel. The next day, Pema requests Yug to let the workers eat something. Yug prepares a plate and throws it on the floor for the workers to eat. Meera asks the workers to get ready. Meera tells Yug that event is organized at their place as she wishes to sign a contract with the Minister.

Bulbul reaches the place of the event and finds it to be the Raichand mansion. She hides her face. The nurse leaves Agastya to watch the event. Pakhi reaches Agastya’s room and talks with him. She makes him sleep and leaves. Meera has a word with the Minister and informs that after she has taken on the Raichand industries, the profits have scaled up to 20%. Meera spots Pakhi and Bulbul frets. She checks every dancer and right when she is about to check Bulbul, Yug stops her. Bulbul gets paranoid knowing Meera saw her face.

