Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan, 12th May 2022, Written Update: Meera offers Bulbul a deal

Today's episode begins with Meera apologizing to the Minister for her behavior. She visits the green room and asks the dancers for Pakhi. Kartik reveals that there is no one named Pakhi. Bulbul is about to leave the Raichand mansion and Kartik offers her money. Kartik tells her that this was her dream and Bulbul consoles herself by telling her she shall get another chance. Meanwhile, Agastya gets paranoid spotting a rat in his room. He gets frightened and runs to the hall. Everyone gets shocked seeing Agastya.

The Minister gets raged as they learn Meera lied to them about Agastya. They cancel the contract and leave the party. Meera lashes out at Agastya and punishes him with an electrical shock. Bulbul comes to defend Agastya and Meera is stunned to find Pakhi is alive. Pema, Sameer, and Shanaya get happy knowing their daughter is alive. Bulbul tells Meera that she is not Pakhi and she won't tolerate violence towards Agastya. Bulbul pushes Meera and Meera picks up a glass bottle to hit Bulbul. Bulbul's mother comes and stops Meera.

Bulbul's mother drags her out and scolds her for running away from home. Pema visits Bulbul and hugs her crying. Bulbul makes her understand that she is not Pakhi but if she was alive, she wouldn't have liked seeing her mother cry. Sameer escorts Pema to her room. Meera and Yug watch everything from the balcony. They come downstairs showering money on Bulbul. Meera offers 20 Lacs to Bulbul for staying at the Raichand mansion for three days.

