Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan, 13th April 2022, Written Update: Agastya confesses his crime

Today's episode begins with Agastya struggling to smash the door. Ishan arrives out of the warehouse. Agastya gets raged seeing him and starts fighting. Ishan and Agastya come face to face and beat each other all blue. Agastya starts laughing like a madman and tells him he won't leave him for hurting Pakhi. Inspector Singh also arrives. Agastya points the gun at them. Inspector Singh asks Agastya to give up and confess his crimes.

At home, Sameer asks Daadi to reveal Agastya's dark secrets. Sameer gets furious and heads to tell Agastya's truth to the press. Daadi stops him and requests him to forgive Agastya. She tells that Agastya did everything out of innocence and he is out just to save Pakhi. Sameer lashes out at Daadi telling Agastya is psychic and not an innocent one. And if something happens to Pakhi then he shall kill Agastya. Back at Malakpur, Agastya hears Pakhi screaming. Agastya kicks all the boxes and finds Pakhi tied to a chair. Pakhi requests him to help her. Inspector Singh lights a matchstick.

Agastya trembles remembering his past. He gets a little dizzy. Inspector Singh sets the warehouse ablaze. Pakhi screams for help. Agastya confesses his crimes and Inspector Singh records the video. Agastya tells how he loved Pakhi so madly that he kept watching on her, fixed cameras at her place, tried to kill Ishan, and even forged Inspector Singh. Pakhi comes out and asks Agastya to stop. She tells him how it was her plan all this while. Pakhi makes Agastya learn that it is not his love but sheer madness. Agastya tells her there is no point in his living if Pakhi isn't there in his life.

The episode has been watched on the channel's OTT platform.

