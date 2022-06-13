Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan, 13th June 2022, Written Update: Agastya's family goes on a trip

Today’s episode begins with Pakhi asking Agastya if he is upset about anything. She raises this question to tease him. Agastya tickles her and Pakhi giggles. Agastya tells her that he shall stop tickling her only if she repeats what he inscribes on her back. Agastya tries to make her say I Love You but Pakhi stops at I love and runs while Agastya tries to catch her. They fall on the bed. Mona enters and gets embarrassed. She calls the lovebirds in the dining area.

Agastya tells the family that he got late as he was busy planning the honeymoon. Pakhi is stunned to know about this. Naveli asks them to postpone their honeymoon as the family needs to spend time with each other. Pakhi agrees with Naveli to instigate Agastya. Pakhi suggests they should go for a family trip, more like a family honeymoon. Daadi resists but then everyone agrees. Pakhi witnesses a shadow but is unable to find anyone. At night, Agastya frowns at Pakhi. Pakhi teases him and they sleep.

The next day, they reach the destination. Pakhi doesn’t say I love you and challenges Agastya to express his feelings in front of everyone. Pakhi and Agastya reach the poolside. Pakhi suggests the family play Antakshri. Everyone sings and rejoices on their vacation. Pakhi texts Agastya to be brave and express his feelings. Agastya expresses his feelings in form of a song. He asks Pakhi to do her job now. Meanwhile, a man visits their room and searches their bags.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

