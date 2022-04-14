Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan, 14th April 2022, Written Update: Agastya abducts Pakhi to Haryana

Today's episode begins with Pakhi's family and Raichands reaching Malakpur. Daadi apologizes to Pakhi. Pakhi lashes out at her and asks why did she hide Agastya's crimes. The police come and Inspector Singh asks Agastya to surrender. Agastya tells him that no one can separate him from Pakhi, neither police nor God. Suddenly, Yug reaches there and drops a gas gun. The gas makes everyone unconscious. Agastya lifts Pakhi and leaves the place.

Agastya caresses Pakhi and tells her how much he loves her. Agastya thanks Yug for reaching the place on time. Yug tells him that there must be checking at every exit point. Agastya brainstorms an idea after hearing people gaily in the Baisakhi celebration. Inspector Singh asks his personnel to tighten security at exit points. Ishan reaches one exit point and finds Inspector Singh to be nowhere. The person in charge tells that Inspector Singh is injured and he is his brother.

A truck comes with people enjoying Baisakhi. Agastya dresses as Sikh. Police and Ishan cannot make out the man as Agastya. Yug also manages to cross the exit point. Yug rescues Agastya. Agastya apologizes to Pakhi while taking her out of the drum he was beating for so long. Sameer prays for Pakhi's well-being. Pakhi wakes up in Jhajjar, Haryana. A lady tells her that she has to stay here and she can not run away from there. Pakhi gets unconscious and Agastya enters the room.

Also Read: Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan, 13th April 2022, Written Update: Agastya confesses his crime