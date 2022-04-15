Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan, 15th April 2022, Written Update: Agastya reveals his childhood memories with Pakhi

Today’s episode begins with Daaymaa taking care of Pakhi. Agastya comes and thanks Daayma for taking care of Pakhi. Agastya lifts Pakhi and tells her that he doesn’t wish to hurt her. Agastya asks Daayma to cook something for him. Yug comes and Daayma takes him as a laundryman. She starts beating him and Agastya stops him. Agastya tells Yug that Daayma has short-term memory loss and thus, he has brought Pakhi here in Haryana. Agastya cooks with Daayma. They cook Cholle-Bhature for Pakhi. While Yug leaves, he senses someone is there but leaves. A lady with that ring is shown in the car.

Agastya comes to feed Pakhi but she throws the dish away. Pakhi tells him not to pretend as if he cares about her and to free her of shackles. Pakhi expresses that he is an animal and Daadi should have treated him in childhood. Agastya pushes her onto the bed out of anger. Agastya makes her understand that he loves her deeply. He cannot move out from here as now he is a criminal. Agastya pacifies Pakhi telling her that Ishan and Inspector Singh have contaminated her mind. He confesses that he waited for 16 years to get her love.

He tells her that their pair is for eternity. Agastya asks Pakhi to control her anger. He tells her to practice breathing exercises and till then, he shall bring something for her to eat. Pakhi asks him to leave and never show his face. The inspector calls for a sketch artist. Ishan falls outside the police station. Pakhi reveals to Agastya that she knows about the secret room. Agastya lets Pakhi know that 16 years back when he got burns, a five-year-old girl came to his room when everybody turned their backs. That girl was Pakhi. He shows her the teddy bear she gifted him as a child. Pakhi connects the dot and understands Agastya’s vulnerability.

