Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan, 15th February 2022, Written Update: Ishaan yells at Pakhi

In today’s episode, Pakhi asks Ishaan where was he yesterday. Ishaan says he was busy and thinks he can’t tell the truth about his kidnapping as she might also get into trouble. Pakhi tells it's over between them and he asks her not to do this. Ayesha comes and asks Ishaan who is she. Ishaan tells that she’s his special friend. She asks him when will he talk about the last episode. He tells Pakhi not to make this their last episode. Pakhi calls Agasthya, however, Naveli picks up the phone and tells her that Agasthya is busy watching a movie with her. Agasthya asks Pakhi to tell him what happened.

Pakhi tells she met Ishaan but he isn’t telling where he was yesterday. Agasthya says he might be lying. Later, Agasthya finds Ishaan on the road and offers to drop him off. He sits inside and Agasthya asks him what was he doing here. Ishaan tells him that he has a clinic in this area and asks him if he’s questioning him to know if he’s good for Pakhi. Agasthya drops him off at his house. Ishaan texts Pakhi and she goes and sees him outside the car with a ‘sorry’ and ‘I miss you’ cards. He opens his car trunk and shows ‘I love you’ balloon. She hugs him and Agasthya fumes with anger looking at them. Then, Pakhi tells Agasthya that she’s going to the hospital to meet Ishaan as they have cleared their misunderstanding.

Pakhi meets Ayesha and a nurse gives her a chocolate. Pakhi asks the nurse if it’s safe to remove her oxygen mask and she says yes. Pakhi removes it and Ayesha feels suffocated. Ishaan comes running and treats her. She cries and tells a nurse told it was okay to remove the mask. Ishaan tells she should accept her mistake as only senior nurses attend to Ayesha and asks her to leave.

