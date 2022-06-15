Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan, 15th June 2022, Written Update: Agastya is in trouble

Today’s episode begins with Agastya getting injured. Pakhi rushes him to the hospital. The doctor treats Agastya and lets him know that his assistant shall do the dressing. Pakhi expresses to Agastya that she feels something is fishy right from day one. The assistant tumbles on the floor and drops the files. He turns out to be Ishan. Ishan is shocked to see Pakhi and Agastya. Pakhi keeps asking him how he landed here in the hospital when he was supposed to be in London. Ishan doesn’t utter anything and does Agastya’s dressing.

Pakhi goes behind to ask him the reason. Ishan tells her that he doesn’t blame anyone but because of Agastya, he was blacklisted from many hospitals in London. He adds that one Indian patient in London recognised him for the organ trafficking case and he was dismissed from the job. Pakhi regrets seeing Ishan’s helplessness. On their way to the resort, Pakhi keeps thinking about Ishan. Agastya asks her to let her feelings out and express everything. While having breakfast, Pakhi thinks about Ishan. Agastya thinks that he needs to do something about Ishan. Agastya tells Pakhi that before leaving for home, he shall take her somewhere.

The next day, they visit the hospital where Ishan used to work earlier. The doctor congratulates Ishan on securing a new job. The doctor informs Ishan that Agastya purchased the majority of the shares the previous night and thus, he is the new owner. Ishan refuses the job learning this. Agastya requests him to take the job for the patients. Ishan agrees. The police come and inform Agastya that a complaint has been filed against him by a worker from the resort for beating him. Agastya and the family reach the police station. Agastya asks Pakhi to defend him.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

