Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan, 16th June 2022, Written Update: Agastya decides to find Raghav

Today’s episode begins with Agastya asking Pakhi to defend him. Pakhi thinks of the time Agastya fought with a man because of her. Pakhi stands and tells the inspector that Agastya is innocent. Agastya feels at ease after Pakhi defends him. Prema prays at home that Agastya shouldn’t get into any kind of trouble. Sameer doubts if Agastya beat him because he could definitely commit such a crime. Prema asks him to not doubt Agastya. The police inspector tells Agastya that Raghav ran from the hospital without giving any statement.

Agastya rages hearing this and asks the inspector to lodge a complaint against Raghav. Pakhi tells Prema about the same. At home, Pakhi is distressed and Agastya asks if she is doubting him. Agastya expresses that instead of her doubting, it had been better if he were behind the bars. Pakhi tells him he should be in jail. She gets romantic and tells he should be under her shackles. Pakhi gets angry at him for even thinking that she doubts him. Someone watches them on a screen and shuts the screen.

Agastya hires a private investigator for the case. Pakhi gets a text from Ishan if she is safe. Pakhi calls Ishan and asks him to not doubt Agastya. Ishan tells her that Agastya might be acting of being innocent. Mohit calls Pakhi and asks her to meet him at Jimmy’s café to discuss how to catch Raghav. Someone punctures Mohit’s bike. Pakhi waits at the café and she stumbles into Ishan. A man texts Agastya to reach Jimmy’s café if he wishes to save his love. Ishan pacifies Pakhi that he shall help in catching Raghav. Agastya sees Ishan sitting with Pakhi.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

