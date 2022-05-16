Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan, 16th May 2022, Written Update: Bulbul bosses over Meera

Today’s episode begins with Bulbul asking Meera to cook breakfast for everyone. She asks her to sprinkle fewer chillies as Bulbul has already got the spice she needs. Daadi gets paranoid seeing Bulbul’s conduct but Bulbul assures her that everything shall be fine. She asks her to frown less and smile more. Meera struggles to spread butter on the bread. Yug asks Meera why she is entertaining Bulbul. Meera tells him that it is for their good only. Meera serves Pakhi breakfast in her room. She shows her a video of Agastya and Pakhi.

Bulbul tells that if she wishes to talk to her then she should call her with respect and bring the iPad near her bed. Yug lashes out at her but Meera stops him. Meera shows her the video and asks her to adapt to Pakhi’s traits. Bulbul asks what the point in the acting is if everyone at home knows that she is not Pakhi. Meera asks her to act in front of the public. Bulbul senses that Yug and Meera are giving her a hefty amount for the acting as they are going to benefit more from this. Meera asks her to focus on her work.

Later, the nurse tries giving Agastya medicine but he refuses to have it. Bulbul convinces him and feeds him medicine. As Bulbul had promised, everyone plays Hide N Seek. Yug becomes the Chota Mogambo and counts till 100. Agastya expresses to Bulbul that he feels good being with her. The video comes to Agastya’s notice and he gets flashbacks of Pakhi. He runs into the hall and blames Yug for killing Pakhi. Agastya faints and Pakhi caresses him. Daadi brings water and Agastya gets conscious. The nurse takes Agastya to his new room. Pakhi thinks that Meera and Yug have a lot to experience in her presence.

