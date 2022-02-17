Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan, 17th February 2022, Written Update: Ishaan proposes to Pakhi

In today’s episode, Ishaan proposes to Pakhi and asks if she’ll marry him. Agasthya enters the building yelling Pakhi’s name. Pakhi says yes and hugs Ishaan. Agasthya tries to increase the temperature in the pharmacy and panics. Pakhi faints and Ishaan hugs her and asks her to open her eyes. Agasthya breaks the door and rushes towards Pakhi. He carries her out and the guard helps Ishaan. At the hospital, Pakhi tries to get up but Agasthya tells her to lie down. Ishaan asks Agasthya how did he know where they were. Agasthya says that the guard told him she went inside.

Ishaan thanks him for saving their lives and says he’s a bit happy that he came a little later and asks Pakhi if her decision will change. Pakhi denies. Agasthya asks what does he mean. Ishaan tells he proposed Pakhi. Agasthya gets shocked and asks Pakhi what did she say. Ishaan happily says that Pakshi said yes and now he’s stuck with her forever. Pakhi tells she’s the one who’s stuck with him. Agasthya says yes she’s stuck and they laugh. Ishaan goes out to make a call. Agasthya drops Pakhi home. She asks him if he’s unhappy with their relationship. Agasthya throws things and asks her if she can fix them after it’s broken. He asks what if Ishaan breaks her heart again.

Pakhi says she did what she thought was right as she trusts her love. Agasthya tells he’s happy if she’s happy. She hugs him and he tells her he’ll take care of everything. Pakhi tells her family about Ishaan and Agasthya says he’s a good person. Pakhi’s mom tells her to call Ishaan home tomorrow. The next day, Ishaan’s family comes to meet Pakhi’s family. Then, they decide to marry after 5 days. Agasthya says he’ll take care of everything and thinks he’ll make their marriage a memorable day.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

