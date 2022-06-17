Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, 17th June 2022, Written Update: Ishan is back to take revenge

Today's episode begins with Agastya being shocked to see Pakhi at the cafe. Agastya explains to Pakhi that he wasn't following her. He tells her that he received a message and proceeds to show her the text. He is unable to find it and realizes it was a flash message. Pakhi asks him to calm down. She tells him that she trusts him no matter what. Pakhi tells him that rather he should be doubting her for being at the cafe and that too with Ishan. Agastya pacifies her and tells her he trusts her. Pakhi reaches home. The worker hands her a parcel.

Pakhi opens the parcel and finds a camera detector. The letter reads that Agastya hasn't changed and has kept cameras in the room. Pakhi checks for the camera and she finds a camera in a flower pot. She is stunned and a man watches her on the screen. The man turns out to be Ishan. Pakhi thinks it is someone's trap to instigate her against Agastya. She disconnects the camera. Ishan breaks the TV in anger. Ishan thinks how can Pakhi trust Agastya when he did so bad to her in the past. Ishan becomes adamant about taking away Pakhi from Agastya.

Pakhi thinks of informing Agastya about the camera. Agastya enters and tells Pakhi that he won't leave the one who is plotting against them. Agastya becomes restless in anger and Pakhi calms him down. Pakhi decides to inform him later. The next day, Pakhi visits the hospital with Ishan to check the CCTV footage. The person tells them that Agastya revived the cameras yesterday and they do not have any old footage. Pakhi doesn't doubt Agastya and this rages Ishan. Pakhi visits her home. Sameer gives her a big work opportunity but asks her to leave Agastya for that.

