Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan, 17th May 2022, Written Update: Meera gunpoints at Bulbul

Today's episode begins with Meera telling Yug that Bulbul is Pakhi. Yug asks her how can she be so sure. Meera says that when Agastya got the attack, she saw Pakhi's eyes in her. Yug tells Meera is just overthinking and asks her to focus on mission. Meera comes to Bulbul and asks her to act like Pakhi. Bulbul compliments Pakhi for looking beautiful in her wedding attire. Meera asks her to lower her voice as nobody should know about the mission.

Yug searches for his phone in everyone's cupboard. He tells someone on call that work should be done by tonight. Meera does Bulbul's makeup. Bulbul also does Meera's makeover but a horrifying one. Meera drags Bulbul in the hall and reveals her truth. She tells everyone that Bulbul is Pakhi. Yug brings DNA reports of Bulbul. Bulbul tries to run but Yug catches her. Agastya wakes up and finds Bulbul. Meera finds that the report has negative as the result.

Bulbul tells that she was just acting of being scared of the results. Meera points gun at Bulbul. Agastya bites the nurse's hand and runs out of his room. Everyone gets shocked seeing Meera's conduct and Bulbul tries to save herself. Yug asks Meera to stop but Meera is adamant. She tells she will do the same with Bulbul as that of Pakhi. Agastya sees the scenario and gets all the flashbacks. He tries to save Bulbul by fighting Yug and Meera. He asks Bulbul to run and beats Yug.

