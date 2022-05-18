Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan, 18th May 2022, Written Update: Meera threatens Bulbul

Today's episode begins with the nurse injecting Agastya. Agastya becomes unconscious and leaves Yug. Bulbul visits Meera and Yug who are keeping an eye on Agastya. She asks them to give her three crores instead of two as they are making her do more than it was decided. Bulbul blackmails them that if they do not abide by her conditions then she shall reveal in front of the police that she is not Pakhi. Meera gets raged and decides to teach Bulbul a lesson.

Sameer apologizes to Neelima for doubting Agastya all this while. He affirms that Agastya didn't kill Pakhi. Later, Agastya gets a fever and everyone gets paranoid. Bulbul asks Meera to call the doctor but she stands taking no action. Bulbul plays with Agastya. She warns Meera to call the doctor but Meera refuses. Suddenly, the ball with which Agastya was playing beeps, and everyone gets concerned. Meera informs that the ball has the bomb. In a while, the beeping stops and Meera asks Bulbul to beware of her power.

Neelima requests Pakhi to obey Meera. Bulbul tries her best to dress as Pakhi. She practices walking like Pakhi but she fails. Meera and Yug try hard in preparing her for the court's meeting. Bulbul practices her verdict to be given in the court. Yug meets Shanaya and expresses his care for her. Shanaya smirks at him as Yug has no identity of his own and he is just a slave of Meera. Bulbul tells them she cannot practice more. Yug brings the remote of the bombs fit in Agastya's room and blackmails Bulbul to practice and be more like Pakhi.

