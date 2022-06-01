Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan, 1st June 2022, Written Update: Agastya pretends to be dead

Today’s episode begins with Pakhi telling Agastya that Meera’s biggest fear is he. Meera frets from Agastya and thus, she tried to kill him twice. Pakhi and Agastya plan on taking revenge on Meera. Pakhi informs Naveli that Agastya is fine. Naveli rejoices and tells Pakhi that she shall support her in the plan. Shanaya is a bit hesitant but Pakhi makes her understand that Agastya has changed. Pakhi asks Shanaya to meet Mohit as they will be needing his help.

Shanaya approaches Yug and tells him that she wishes to go to the market to buy groceries. Yug allows her and Shanaya leaves to meet Mohit. Agastya pretends to be getting an attack. Daadi gets paranoid while others act worried for Agastya. Pakhi asks Meera to call the doctor. Agastya struggles and he stops breathing. The doctor informs Meera that Agastya is no more. Meera rejoices hearing it. Mohit dresses as a worker and takes Agastya’s body for cremation. Pakhi remembers how she has just fainted Agastya for a while.

Mohit tries to wake Agastya but he doesn’t respond. Pakhi reaches there and tells Mohit that she only gave him the prescribed dosage. Agastya coughs and hugs Pakhi. Agastya thinks they got successful in implementing their first plan. Pakhi feels bad for hiding the truth from Daadi. She brooms Meera’s room on behalf of Daadi and Meera asks her to obey if she wishes her parents alive. Naveli tries to feed Daadi but she doesn’t eat in grief. Pakhi consoles Daadi and tells her that Agastya won’t be happy knowing she isn’t eating. Daadi eats and Pakhi thinks of making Meera’s life hell.

