Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan, 20th June 2022, Written Update: Ishan outsmarts Agastya

In the previous episode, Today’s episode begins with Sameer telling Pakhi that she needs to leave Agastya. He adds that she needs to leave him for three months as the project is in Australia. Pakhi sighs in relief knowing this and assures Sameer that Agastya won’t raise any objection. Pakhi gives the good news to Agastya about the project. Pakhi makes him know that she needs to leave for Australia for the same. Agastya thinks it must be for a week. Pakhi says that it is just for three months. Agastya denies and tells her he won’t let her go anywhere.

Pakhi manages to convince him. At the dinner table, she explains everything to Daadi. Sameer comes raged and hands a cheque to Agastya. He lets Agastya know that he doesn’t want his help in sending Pakhi abroad. He lets Pakhi know that Agastya bribed his friend and thus, she got the project. Agastya keeps telling he didn’t do anything. Pakhi takes Sameer out and explains to him that Agastya is changed. Sameer doubts Agastya and the latter gets devastated knowing this. Ishan is shown saying he is behind everything.

The private investigator lets Agastya know that he has tracked Raghav’s location. Agastya reaches there and tries to hold Raghav captive. Raghav acts as if Agastya is beating him. Pakhi reaches there and is shocked to see Agastya beating Raghav. Agastya explains Pakhi that Raghav was acting. In flashback, Ishan alerts Raghav about Pakhi reaching his place with Mohit. Ishan gives money to Raghav and asks him to leave Delhi. Pakhi is in turmoil as she doesn’t understand why everything is proving to be against Agastya.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

