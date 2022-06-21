Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, 21st June 2022, Written Update: Ishan gets disappointed

Today's episode begins with Pakhi telling Mohit that she can't believe Agastya is behind everything. She asks Mohit to leave her alone. Agastya calls Mohit to know Pakhi's whereabouts. Ishan meets Pakhi at the cafe. Ishan tells Pakhi that it can't be Agastya as he would have killed Raghav and never let her know about him. Pakhi gets convinced it is not Agastya. As she is about to leave, Ishan pushes the table and Pakhi falls. He holds her. Pakhi reaches home. Before that, someone delivers photos of Ishan holding Pakhi.

Agastya gets raged seeing them. Sameer tells Prema that he cannot trust Agastya. Agastya doesn't doubt Pakhi and asks her to kill him the vase but give him a chance to explain it all. Pakhi apologizes to him for doubting him. Pakh tells him that she is trying not to doubt him and trust him. They both hug each other. Pakhi is about to open the envelope but Agastya takes it away from her. Ishan gets informed that Agastya didn't doubt Pakhi even after seeing the photos. He takes an oath that she shall take Pakhi away from him.

Agastya visits Daadi and shows her the photos. She asks if he showed them to Pakhi. Agastya tells her that he doesn't want Pakhi to think he is spying on her. Agastya hugs Pakhi from behind and tells her tonight will be theirs. He brings a beautiful blue saree for Pakhi. He tells her that he always imagined her wearing that. He asks her if he can dress her. Agastya dresses Pakhi and does her makeover. They leave for dinner. Pakhi is surprised to see the restaurant. Ishan arrives there as a waiter.

This episode has been watched on the channel's OTT platform.

