Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan, 21st March 2022, Written Update: Pakhi shocked to see Sameer alive

Today’s episode begins with Dadi informing Pakhi that Agastya’s stepmother tried to burn him alive. Agastya’s resentment is because of this incident. After his mother’s death, Agastya’s dad married in a hurry. Everything was in sync until his stepmother got pregnant. Once, his stepmother locked Agastya in a room with firecrackers thinking her son would get everything if Agastya lives no more. Daadi says that luckily she returned home that day early as she was feeling restless. Though Agastya got rescued, but the fear still resides in his heart. Pakhi caresses Agastya thinking now she understood why Agastya ran away seeing a candle. Agastya coils in Pakhi’s lap.

Daadi tells Pakhi that Agastya has changed a lot after meeting her. Pakhi assures she will never Agastya alone. Pakhi gets shocked seeing Agastya’s burnt torso. Meanwhile, Mona taunts Pakhi. She asks about the police case on Agastya. Dadi reminds Mona that she cannot speak ill of Agastya when she resides there. On waking up, Agastya gets paranoid not seeing Pakhi around. Just then, Pakhi comes with colors. Agastya resists her. Nevertheless, she applies color and leaves wishing him Holi. Pakhi applies on Naveli’s cheeks but finds her sad. Pakhi suggests her to move on. Agastya gives her the good news that the boys got arrested and Mona’s necklace is back.

Shanaya insists Prema to join. Pakhi tells her that Sameer would have loved seeing her celebrate and she applies color on her. Mona gets furious. Mona spikes the bhang to know what Agastya is hiding. He drinks the spiked bhang with Pakhi. They both fall in a pool. Agastya expresses his love but also expresses his guilt telling Pakhi he doesn’t know if he married her on the right terms. Pakhi doesn’t believe he did anything wrong. Agastya takes her to the basement. Pakhi watches Sameer. His legs and hands are tied. Pakhi stands numb.

Also Read: Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan, 16th February 2022, Written Update: Ishaan and Pakhi get locked