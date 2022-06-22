Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, 22nd June 2022, Written Update: Agastya expresses his love for Pakhi

Today's episode begins with Pakhi being surprised by the arrangements Agastya made for her. She rejoices in the restaurant. Agastya enters and expresses his love for her. They dance together, cry and hug each other. Suddenly, a man enters the restaurant and tells him he is here to deliver photographs. Agastya tells him he didn't ask for any photographs. The man insists on him taking the envelope and giving him his payment. Agastya asks him to reveal who has sent him or he shall call the police. The man is adamant that Agastya asked him to click the pictures.

The manager pushes him away and the photographs fall from the envelope. Pakhi is shocked to see her photos with Ishan. Agastya tries to convince her that he didn't spy on her but Pakhi is in deep shock. She tears the photos and leaves the restaurant. Ishan becomes happy seeing this. Pakhi reaches home and locks herself. Agastya keeps knocking on the door. The next day, Daadi sees him sleeping outside. She wakes him up and takes him to her room. Pakhi wakes up and shouts in rage. She checks if there are any other cameras in the room. She regrets trusting Agastya.

Pakhi comes out of the room. Daadi tells Pakhi that Agastya is innocent. Pakhi tells her that she wishes to be at home. Pakhi shares everything with Prema, who tells her that it is hard to believe Agastya did everything. Shanaya tells Pakhi that she thinks everything is happening to them after Ishan came into their life. Pakhi defends Ishan and tells them he can not be the culprit. Sameer hears everything and gets angry with Agastya. Ishan reaches Agastya's office. He thanks Agastya for arranging prosthetic limbs for handicapped people. Ishan requests him to arrange more for the cancer patients too. He invites Agastya to the press conference at the hospital and smirks.

This episode has been watched on the OTT platform.

Also Read: Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, 21st June 2022, Written Update: Ishan gets disappointed