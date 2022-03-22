Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan, 22nd March 2022, Written Update: Pakhi fails to recognize Sameer

Today’s episode begins with Pakhi standing shocked seeing her father. Agastya asks the daughter and father to greet each other. But as she moves closer to him, Pakhi starts chasing a butterfly. Pakhi is too intoxicated with Bhaang to recognize her father, instead, she sees butterflies everywhere. Pakhi sits in a corner feeling gloomy. Pakhi remembers how she used to get angry if someone else colored Sameer before her on Holi. Sameer cries all tied watching Pakhi all intoxicated. Pakhi says she feels as if her father is somewhere around. Agastya tells her he is here only. Even Sameer struggles hard to make his presence felt but everything goes in vain.

Pakhi requests Agastya to take her upstairs. While going, a painting falls in the basement room. Pema and Neelima hear the thud of painting. Neelima goes ahead to check what happened. Pakhi and Agastya hide behind boxes. Neelima finds nobody. Pema also enters. While they are about to leave, they hear the clinking of chains. Pema feels as if Sameer is here. But thinks to herself that everything is just in her mind. Pakhi and Agastya celebrate Holi in the hall. As Mona enters finding them, they both turn up from behind and color Mona. Mona lashes out at them. Pema apologizes to Neelima for Pakhi’s behavior. Neelima says it isn’t her but the bhaang but who would spike their drinks?

The next day Pakhi and Agastya remember nothing. Mona reminds of their behavior and they apologize. They both leave for office. Pakhi keeps thinking about last night. She tells Agastya that she saw her father in dreams. Agastya sighs and understands he took her to the basement the previous day. Agastya rushes home to lock the basement. But meanwhile, Pakhi gets a contract from a US company and thus she takes Agastya on a lunch date. Agastya sits paranoid thinking about the basement and Sameer. The episode ends.

The episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

