Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, 23rd June 2022, Written Update: Ishan gets arrested

Today's episode begins with Pakhi returning home and being tensed. Ishan calls her and lets her know about his and Agastya's deal. She cannot understand which Agastya she should trust. She recalls moments when Agastya deceived her. Agastya looks for the charger and he is not able to find it. Pakhi gives him the charger. Agastya brings a jar of water and loses his balance. Pakhi and Agastya strike each other and they get drenched. They get close to each other. Agastya looks for the towel but he is not able to find it. Pakhi takes her saree and wipes away the water.

The next day, Agastya and Daadi reach for the press conference. Ishan asks Agastya about Pakhi. Pakhi joins the function. At the same time, an officer from the enforcement department comes with an arrest warrant. Daadi defends Agastya. The officer tells them they are here to arrest Ishan as he had tampered with the accounts of the Pediatric department. The officer assures Agastya that he won't reveal his complaint. Agastya tells him he didn't mail him any complaint. Ishan smirks thinking Agastya shall pay for his sins. Pakhi gets dejected and reaches the police station. Agastya withdraws his complaint.

Agastya tells Pakhi that he doesn't know who sent the email on his behalf. Ishan comes out and pretends to be angry at Agastya. Pakhi follows him. Ishan tells her that it was his biggest mistake to let her in his life. He expresses how Agastya ruined his life. Agastya follows Pakhi. Pakhi tells him that she cannot give him more chances and her father was right about him. As Pakhi is about to leave her saree gets stuck in Agastya's button. Later, Pakhi faints. Agastya takes her to her home. Sameer and Prema get paranoid. The doctor takes her blood sample. Agastya assures her to find the culprit. Pakhi gets conscious and leaves Agastya's hand.

This episode has been watched on the channel's OTT platform.

