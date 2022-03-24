Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan, 23rd March 2022, Written Update: Daadi finds Sameer in the basement

Today’s episode begins with Pakhi asking Agastya if everything is fine. Agastya says he is fine. As Pakhi proceeds to order herself a dish, a stranger stops her and touches her inappropriately. When Pakhi doesn’t stop, he grabs her hand. Pakhi lashes out at him for his inappropriate behaviour. She tells him she will call the police. Agastya asks her to leave and takes her to the car. Agastya tells Pakhi he shall come in a while as he forgot his wallet inside. Agastya beats that stranger all black and blue. Pakhi stops him and leaves all annoyed.

Agastya reaches the basement and sees the door open. He enters and watches Sameer is out of place. Meanwhile, Daadi enters. Daadi asks Agastya what is all this and how can he hurt someone he loves dearly. Agastya says he did everything to save his marriage. Every step he took was for Pakhi. He asks Daadi to support him. Daadi refuses and tells she is highly disappointed this time. She asks Agastya to tie her with Sameer if he thinks this is fair. Daadi gives him two days to free Sameer. She apologizes to Sameer for Agastya’s behavior.

Shanaya asks Pakhi to forgive Agastya. Pakhi refuses as Agastya could have taken a life out of anger. Agastya comes and tries to convince Pakhi. She asks him to feel sorry. Agastya says he isn’t sorry as he did everything for love and leaves. While driving, Agastya is constantly thinking about Pakhi and Sameer. He meets with an accident. The doctor informs Daadi that Agastya has refused to unbutton his shirt. Pakhi asks Agastya to reveal his burn marks as she is his best friend. She says Daadi has told her everything. Agastya thinks Daadi told her about Sameer. Pakhi reveals Daadi told her about Agastya’s past. Pakhi applies ointment on his back injury. Agastya asks Pakhi if Daadi told anything else. Pakhi refuses. The episode ends.

Also Read: Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan, 22nd March 2022, Written Update: Pakhi fails to recognize Sameer