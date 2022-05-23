Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan, 23rd May 2022, Written Update: Pakhi reveals her identity to her parents

Today’s episode begins with Pakhi apologizing to Agastya for the incident. Agastya tells her that he is not sleepy and asks her to sit with him. Pakhi sings a lullaby for him and makes him sleep. Pakhi tells Daadi that she fell off the cliff and landed in a stream. A couple saved her life and kept her at their place for more than two months while she was in a coma. She got conscious and realized Meera’s wicked hospitality with everyone. Thus, she planned on being Bulbul to teach Meera a lesson. She called Daadi to the temple by talking to Panditji.

Daadi asks her about the DNA reports. Pakhi tells her that Shanaya helped her tweak the DNA reports. Daadi asks her though Agastya did her so badly, why she is helping him. She tells that Agastya always tried to save her till his very last and he is already suffering through the punishment. Later, Pakhi visits Pema and Sameer. She tells them that she is Pakhi and narrates the entire story. Sameer tells her that they shall run somewhere far away from Meera. Pakhi makes him understand that they need to root for Agastya.

The next day, Daadi requests Meera to let her and Naveli visit the temple to pray for Agastya. She tells her that she won’t be able to see Agastya leave for the asylum. Meera allows them. Meera asks Pakhi to get ready for the court. Later, Sameer, Pema, and Shanaya come. Shanaya pretends to have a migraine attack and they request them to leave for the hospital. Meera asks them to go wherever they wish to but asks Sameer to stay back. Yug tells Meera that he shall drive the car and asks her to let Sameer go. Pakhi visits Agastya and feeds him ice cream. She gets firm on saving him from Meera.

