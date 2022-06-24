Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan, 24th June 2022: Shanaya gets kidnapped

Today’s episode begins with Agastya asking Pakhi why she is scared of him. Sameer comes raged and asks Agastya to leave their family alone. Pakhi hands Agastya his car keys and asks him to leave. Sameer confronts Agastya that he cannot trust him. Agastya asks him if he does not see love for Pakhi in his eyes. Sameer tells him he has already been betrayed by the same eyes. Prema and Shanaya defend Agastya. At night, Agastya stands on Pakhi’s balcony. Pakhi asks him to leave.

The next morning, Prema wakes up Pakhi. She tells her that Agastya and stops. Pakhi gets paranoid and visits Agastya. She is shocked to see Agastya being drenched and knowing he slept outside the whole night. Pakhi gets angry and concerned about him at the same time. She checks and Agastya has a fever. Prema offers him medicine. Pakhi asks Agastya to leave. Shanaya gets ready to leave for college. She has to submit a form for a hall ticket.

Ishan is shown meeting Meera. Meera provokes him to harm Shanaya as she is the closest to Pakhi. Some goons tease Shanaya. Ishan watches this from a distance. He thinks he shall save Shanaya and blame everything on Agastya. The goons kidnap her. As Ishan is about to save her, suddenly Agastya arrives. Ishan hides and wonders what he is doing here. Agastya fights with the goons. Ishan’s plan fails. The kidnapper pierces Agastya’s body with a glass bottle.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

