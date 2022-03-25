Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan, 24th March 2022, Written Update: Pakhi receives Sameer as her gift

Today’s episode begins with Pakhi talking to Daadiji. Daadiji asks her not to fret as Agastya’s wounds aren’t that severe. Pakhi tells her his childhood scars are still fresh. She asks Daadi if Agastya ever considered having plastic surgery. Daadiji refuses but tells her that she can make this happen. Meanwhile, Agastya walks out of the room. Pakhi stops him and asks him to rest. Agastya tells them he has important work so he is going to the study room. Agastya asks Yug to take Sameer somewhere far away. While Yug and Agastya are placing Sameer in the car, someone clicks their photos.

Agastya and Yug reach a room and makes Sameer stay there. Shanaya calls Agastya reminding him about Pakhi’s birthday. Back at the office, Pakhi’s mother comes with Kheer as it is Pakhi’s birthday the other day. Pakhi remembers how crazy she was about the gifts back then. Pakhi feels the same giddy as she felt in childhood. As Pakhi reaches home, everybody pretends to forget her birthday. Pakhi tries hard to make everyone remember but Naveli, Agastya, Mona, and Daadiji put up a great play. In the room, Pakhi makes efforts again to make Agastya remember her special day. But Agastya pretends to be busy with office work.

On the birthday morning, Pakhi wakes in a room full of flowers. She finds clues everywhere that lead to another gift. Agastya plans to fulfill 22 wishes on her 22nd birthday. Pakhi hands gifts to orphans, gorges her favorite ice cream, receives a dancing trophy, skates, and her favorite designer dress with diamond earrings and set. She gets ready and comes downstairs for the party. Agastya wraps her from her back and gifts her a rose. As she asks Agastya about the 22nd gift, he asks her to wait. Pakhi confesses missing her father on her birthday. Agastya tells how he can leave any of her wishes unfulfilled. Sameer enters the party and Pakhi stands stunned.



