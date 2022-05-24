Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, 24th May 2022, Written Update: Agastya gets kidnapped

Today's episode begins with Pakhi pacifying Agastya that nobody would hurt him at the asylum. The episode flashes back where Pakhi meets the doctor and tells him that Agastya's been given injections deliberately. Pakhi assures Agastya that she shall rescue him in some hours. Pakhi asks him to act when the people come to pick him up for the asylum. Meera orders Yug to kill Pakhi's and Agastya's family including Shanaya.

The people come to take Agastya to the asylum. Pakhi tells him his acting was great. Pakhi, Meera, and Yug leave for the hearing. Pakhi thinks everything is going according to the plan. Pakhi requests the judge to keep Meera and Yug in remand. Pakhi discloses to the judge that everything he has heard so far is false. Meanwhile, Pakhi gets a video of Agastya being kidnapped. Pakhi gets paranoid and tells the judge that Agastya fired the bullet at her.

Daadi calls Pakhi and tells her that Meera and Yug know about her identity. She tells that Mona eavesdropped on their conversation and told everything to Meera. Pakhi tells Daadi that Agastya is in danger. Daadi slaps Mona for telling everything to Meera. Naveli tells Mona that she shall never forgive her if anything happens to Agastya. A man threatens Agastya with a candle and asks Pakhi to reach before the candle blows. Pakhi requests Meera and Yug to not harm Agastya. Meera smirks and asks Pakhi to save him.

