Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan, 25 March 2022, Written Update: Pakhi thinks her father is hiding something

Today’s episode begins with Pakhi hugging Sameer. She cries hugging him and asks if he is fine. Sameer tries to explain the entire story but feels short of words. Agastya tells everyone that Sameer uncle isn’t feeling fine. He says that he was found at a river on the periphery of the state. He slipped and fell into the river. Luckily, he swam and got saved. The Shrivastav family hugs Sameer. Daadiji gets disappointed. Meanwhile, the spy photographer leaves an envelope for Pakhi. Agastya catches a glimpse of him and hides the envelope. He comes out searching for the stranger but he escapes. Pakhi asks Agastya what is in the envelope but he says there is nothing important.

Agastya escorts her in the hall. Pakhi is in turmoil as she feels her father is hiding something. Pakhi tells Shanaya that their father is surely hiding something as he doesn’t know how to swim. Agastya asks Pakhi to cut the cake. Everyone celebrates Pakhi’s birthday. As Pakhi cuts the cake, she observes Sameer’s behavior and feels something is definitely wrong. The next day, Pakhi wakes up asking the universe why things are not falling in place. Pakhi decides she will find the truth without anybody’s help.



Shanaya calls Pakhi to inform that Sameer is behaving bizarrely. Sameer refuses to eat anything. Pakhi asks Shanaya to take care of their parents. At the breakfast table, Pakhi gets paranoid reading Shanaya’s text. Sameer reaches the police station to unveil Agastya's truth. Pakhi follows him. Sameer gets a call and he runs home. Shanaya meets with an accident. Sameer gets to know from his wife that Agastya saved Shanaya. Sameer understands Agastya is behind the accident. Pakhi too reaches her home and gets shocked seeing Shanaya. In the kitchen, Agastya threatens Sameer to not reveal the secret. Pakhi catches them in action.

