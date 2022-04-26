Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan, 25th April 2022, Written Update: Agastya's stepmother kidnaps Pakhi

Today's episode begins with Agastya and Pakhi celebrating their anniversary. Agastya surprises her with a cake and later with a ring. Pakhi gets suspicious of a tracker linked with the ring. Agastya tells her there is no tracker and this ring is a symbol of their new beginning. They dance and play their favorite game. If they answer the questions correctly, they have to sip the drink. Agastya asks Pakhi how many kids she wants and Pakhi blushes. Agastya suddenly faints making love to her. Pakhi had mixed sleeping pills in his drink.

Pakhi runs away locking Agastya in shackles. Pakhi reaches the police station and calls out to Sameer. Just as Sameer is about to hug Pakhi, a black car kidnaps Pakhi. Sameer stands stunned and Ishan understands Pakhi was kept at that old lady's mansion. The police reach there and search for Pakhi. Even Agastya finds Pakhi and wonders who must have kidnapped her. The police do not find Pakhi but they find the shackles. Sameer cries. Pakhi calls Sameer to tell Shanaya told her everything and mourns for Pakhi.

Pakhi thinks it is Agastya who has kidnapped her. She learns it is someone else. Agastya's stepmother asks Pakhi to remain quiet. Pakhi was the only way through which she can meet her stepson (Agastya). She puts a knife on Pakhi's threat and threatens her. Agastya receives an unknown call. The next day Agastya reaches the jungle and hears Pakhi screaming. When he goes near, he finds it is just a scarecrow. Yug comes with a gun pointing at Pakhi. Agastya gets furious and reminds him he is his boss. Agastya's stepmother calls him from behind lighting a matchstick.

Also Read: Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan, 14th April 2022, Written Update: Agastya abducts Pakhi to Haryana