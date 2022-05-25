Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, 25th May 2022, Written Update: Meera outsmarts Pakhi

Today's episode begins with Pakhi running and seeking a lift to reduce Agastya. She falls while running but keeps going for Agastya. Meera and Yug teach the place where Agastya has been kept. Meera asks her man to bring a bag. The man brings a bag full of Pakhi's accessories. Meera tells Yug that after burning Agastya alive, she shall place all the accessories of Pakhi so that police think Pakhi killed Agastya. Meera tells Yug that they shall get free of Pakhi and Agastya as well as their families.

Later, Meera visits Agastya in a black gown. Agastya thinks it is Pakhi. Meera flashes light on his face. She also wears Pakhi's mask so that Agastya thinks Pakhi is behind everything. Meera lights the rim around Agastya and leaves him to burn. Pakhi somehow manages to reach the place on time. Agastya falls unconscious. Pakhi lifts him and takes him out of the fire. She takes Agastya to the hospital. Shanaya calls Pakhi and asks her to come home urgently.

Pakhi reaches home with Agastya. Shanaya comes and informs Pakhi that their parents are missing. Pakhi gets raged at Meera and pins her to the wall throttling her neck. Pakhi asks her about Prema and Sameer. Meera asks her to calm down and be nice to her or else she shall kill them. Pakhi gets paranoid hearing this. Meera asks Pakhi to sign the property papers so that she becomes the owner of the Raichand mansion. Pakhi tells Meera to bring her parents first. Meera forces Pakhi to sign the papers. Pakhi signs the papers and feels helpless.

