Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawan, 26th April 2022, Written Update: Yug is Agastya’s stepbrother

Today’s episode begins with Agastya’s stepmother lighting a matchstick. Agastya frets as his past flashes in front of his eyes. Pakhi asks if she is the wicked mother who tried to burn his child alive. She asks Pakhi to call her Meera. Agastya begs Meera to not hurt Pakhi and take her revenge from him. Agastya reminds Yug of his goodness and the things he has done for him. Meera shows Agastya a teddy bear he saved for his younger brother. Agastya tells Meera that he hates her. Meera tells Agastya that she doesn’t regret trying to make him burn alive and wished he died that day. Agastya learns that Yug is his stepbrother.

Yug asks Agastya to not call him his brother. Yug tells Agastya that at Malakpur when he tried to save him, Meera stopped him. Meera shares every proof with Yug making him believe she is his mother. Agastya tells Yug that he didn’t know any of this. Agastya warns Yug not to hurt Pakhi. Sameer worries about Pakhi. The inspector informs Ishan that the old woman doesn’t remember anything. They learn that a man has spotted Pakhi and Agastya. Agastya begs Meera to leave Pakhi and kill him. Pakhi cautions Meera to leave them as the police might be coming anytime soon.

Meera gun points Pakhi. Agastya attacks Meera with a fire stick. Pakhi and Agastya run. Pema confronts Neelima about Agastya’s wrongdoings. Pakhi and Agastya hide behind the well. Yug and Meera look for them. Pema curses Agastya for everything he has done to Pakhi. Agastya asks Pakhi to leave. He tells that this is his biggest punishment and asks Pakhi to forgive him. He insists that Pakhi leave and bring the police and her family so that she can help him get rid of this place. Agastya tells Pakhi that he shall her forever.

