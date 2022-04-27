Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan, 27th April 2022, Written Update: Pakhi falls off the cliff after getting shot

Today’s episode begins with Pakhi escaping in order to help Agastya by alerting the police. Pakhi reaches the main road but is unaware of the location. Meera asks Yug to find Pakhi. Meera stands pointing gun at Agastya. Agastya tells Meera that no one can touch Pakhi as long as he is alive. Mona tells Dadi that Agastya has embarrassed them. Daadi feels helpless as she knows Agastya is the culprit but she loves him. She makes Mona learn that she is Agastya’s mother and Dadi. Meera orders Yug to operate his gun and find Pakhi using his bike.

Agastya and Yug clash and they fire a bullet in the air. Pakhi thinks Meera did something to Agastya. Pakhi runs back to the jungle. Sameer and Ishan hear the firing of the gun. Agastya fires a bullet in Yug’s knee and Meera’s hand. Pema gets paranoid as glass breaks at her home. Agastya asks Yug to realize that Meera is just using him for her selfish motives. Meera asks Agastya to reflect on his character before he raises a finger at her. Meera calls Agastya a monster for all his crimes. Agastya tells Meera that she can cross any boundaries for her motives, even at the cost of Yug.

Agastya fires at Meera but there are no bullets in the revolver. Meera picks up her gun and points it at Agastya. Pakhi gets injured on the way. Agastya asks Meera to shoot. Meera presses the trigger to shoot Agastya and Pakhi comes in between. Pakhi gets shot in the abdomen. Pakhi falls off the cliff and Agastya holds her hand. Agastya tells Pakhi that he won’t be able to live without her. Memories flashback right in front of his eyes. The blood from Agastya’s hand trails to Pakhi’s forehead as sindoor. Pakhi falls off the cliff.

